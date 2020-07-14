Where you can go for COVID-19 testing and how long you should expect to wait

So if you think you have the symptoms or were with someone who tested positive, what's next? What are your options?

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A rise in COVID-19 cases means longer wait in the testing line and for results. It also means a shortage in supplies.

The Knox County Health Department has been offering free, walk up testing three times a week.

Certain urgent cares and private practices are also testing, but as demand grows experts are urging people to be patient.

"We are in a completely different situation than we were a couple months ago," said Dr. R. Michael Green of Knoxville.

"We are experiencing a large number of individuals who wish to be tested," said Martha Buchanan with KCHD.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. you can find people lined down the street at the health department. They'll be cutting off the line before 3 p.m. to ensure tests can be processed.

Some have waited for over an hour, but this option is free.

Test results usually take five days, so pack your patience and maybe a few other things. "Please bring a bottle of water and a lawn chair if you'd like to sit while waiting," said Buchanan.

CVS said online they're also experiencing a high demand for the free testing. Depending on where you live, getting an appointment can take a few days.

Test results should come in five to seven days.

It's a similar situation at AFC Urgent Care's around East Tennessee. The waiting times the same.

Insurance is needed, but rapid tests are available at some locations so results are ready in a matter of minutes.

"We've had cars lined up in the parking lot trying to get tested," said Green. "We haven't run out of tests ourselves but we've run low and now we have the problem on the back end of them being able to process the tests."

Testing that once took 48 hours, now takes 5-8 days.