Community leaders cut ribbon on opening of historic house near Blount Mansion

The Craighead-Jackson House is next door to the Blount Mansion in downtown Knoxville. It is 203 years old.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City and community leaders cut the ribbon on a historic home in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday. It was recently restored after the Boyd Foundation provided a $75,000 grant.

The Craighead-Jackson House was home to three prominent Knoxville families before it became a rental property in the 1920s. Later, in 1957, the city and state bought it save it from demolition. By then, it was blighted and barely recognizable, according to officials.

The Blount Mansion Association began caring for the house and assumed ownership in 1962, according to officials. They started a restoration project that was completed in early 1966 and served as a visitors center until the mid-1990s.

Since then, it was used to store archives and for extra office space. Now, officials said they plan to use it to expand their education programs and include special activities inside the recently restored rooms.

Community groups will also be able to use the space for meetings and other events, for a fee.

Randy Boyd, Jenny Boyd and Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie attended the ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday.

"It would be a shame to lose a house that's so significant as this one is, and I think now people will notice it more, want to come in, spend time here, visit the gardens and be proud of it," said Jenny Boyd, who helps operate the Boyd Foundation. "Knoxville has lots to be proud of."