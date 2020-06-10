Horse Haven hosts fundraiser

Horse Haven will collect donations such as canned vegetables, pasta and more.

The 12th Annual Fall Harvest Festival is this Saturday at Horse Haven in Lenoir City.

This year, the charity will be hosting a food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

Horse Haven will collect donations such as canned vegetables, pasta and more.

Second Harvest Food Bank said the pandemic has put a strain on non-profits and they're working to help each other.

Those who bring donations will receive a swag bag while supplies last.