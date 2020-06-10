Horse Haven hosts fundraiser

The 12th Annual Fall Harvest Festival is this Saturday at Horse Haven in Lenoir City.
This year, the charity will be hosting a food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.
Horse Haven will collect donations such as canned vegetables, pasta and more.
Second Harvest Food Bank said the pandemic has put a strain on non-profits and they're working to help each other.
Those who bring donations will receive a swag bag while supplies last.
The festival will be from 11 to 4 in the afternoon at Horse Haven in Lenoir City.