Knoxville man accused of stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville man faces multiple kidnapping charges after police said he downloaded a location tracking app onto his ex-girlfriend's phone, then kidnapped her.

On Thursday, a complainant called the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office concerned the woman had not returned from a local convenience store.

The woman's cell phone was going straight to voicemail, but the complainant told police the were able to use GPS to track her location to the store.

Police would soon learn that's exactly how her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Michael Vaughn, tracked her location as well.

Vaughn secretly downloaded an app onto her phone in order to locate her at the convenience store, police said. The woman had a protective order against him.

Once authorities got to the convenience store, security footage showed Vaughn blocking the woman in with his car.

She was then forced into his vehicle after a verbal exchange.

The two were eventually located by Virginia police at a Commonwealth Motel in Bristol, Virginia.

The victim was safely returned home.