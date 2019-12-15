KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — December may be a little cold for biking -- but that didn't stop hundreds of people from joining Knoxville's 13th annual Tour de Lights.

The jolly bike ride follows a five-mile route through downtown Knoxville and part of North Knoxville. Some of the cyclists even dress up and decorate their bikes for a chance to win the event's costume contest.

One participant said the tour was a new, festive way to see Knoxville.

"It was much more fun than we even imagined. It was a great way to see downtown and North Knoxville. There were so many people out along the route, and saying Merry Christmas. It was just a lot of fun," she said.

This pair of dogs attended Tour de Lights in style.

WBIR

The five-mile route starts in the Old City and ends at Market Square. This year, the cyclists were greeted by costumed dogs at the finish line!

RELATED: Fantasy of Trees raises more than $400,000

RELATED: Nativity Pageant of Knoxville holds first performance of the season