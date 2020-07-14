14-year-old dead after drowning on Tellico Lake

Travis Knox, 14, lost his life on Monday, after authorities say he jumped from a bridge into Tellico Lake and did not resurface.

LCSO detectives are investigating the death of 14-year-old teenager who drowned at Tellico Lake on Monday night.

Loudon County E-911 said they received a 911 call around 7:19 pm EST of a teenage male who had jumped from a bridge on State Route 444 into Tellico Lake. He did not resurface.

“At approximately 8:36 pm, I was notified by EMA Divers that the body of a young teenage male, who we identified as Travis Knox, 14 years of age, was located in an area below the bridge where he was last seen by witnesses," LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said.

Authorities said Knox’s body has been taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing pending those results.

“Our entire team of first responders, the men and women who responded and worked hard to find this young man, are devastated at the outcome of this tragedy. Tonight we hurt for the young man who lost his life and we hurt for the family who is broken at the loss of their son. This is a call no first responder wants to have to respond to," Davis said.