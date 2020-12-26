Numbers to call for help in East Tennesse after 911 service disruptions

Some 911 call centers said the disruptions began after an explosion in Downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Emergency call centers across Tennessee reported issues Friday and urged people with emergencies to call non-emergency lines instead of dialing 911.

Some 911 centers blamed the service outages on an explosion in Downtown Nashville Friday morning. Also, the Associated Press reported Friday afternoon that flights out of the Nashville airport had been halted because of telecommunications issues.

If you are having trouble getting through to 911, here are alternate numbers for your East Tennessee County's 911 dispatch center:

Anderson Co.: 865-457-2414

Bell Co, KY: 606-337-6174

Blount Co.: 865-983-3620

Campbell Co.: 423-562-8055

Claiborne Co.: 423-626-3121

Cocke Co.: 423-623-3064

Cumberland Co.: 931-484-6176

Fentress Co.: 931-879-8142

Grainger Co.: 865-828-3177

Greene Co.: 423-638-8663

Hamblen Co.: 423-585-2701

Harlan Co., KY: 606-573-1121

Jefferson Co.: 865-475-3482

Knox Co.: 865-215-1193

Loudon Co.: 865-458-9081

McCreary Co.,KY: 606-376-9117

McMinn Co.: 423-745-3222

Monroe Co.: 423-442-4357

Morgan Co.: 423-346-0966

Roane Co.: 865-354-8045

Scott Co.: 423-663-2245

Sevier Co.: 865-428-5542 Ext. 113

Union Co.: 865-992-9062

Whitley Co., KY: 606-549-6017