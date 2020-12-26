Numbers to call for help in East Tennesse after 911 service disruptions

Emergency call centers across Tennessee reported issues Friday and urged people with emergencies to call non-emergency lines instead of dialing 911.
Some 911 centers blamed the service outages on an explosion in Downtown Nashville Friday morning. Also, the Associated Press reported Friday afternoon that flights out of the Nashville airport had been halted because of telecommunications issues.
If you are having trouble getting through to 911, here are alternate numbers for your East Tennessee County's 911 dispatch center:
Anderson Co.: 865-457-2414
Bell Co, KY: 606-337-6174
Blount Co.: 865-983-3620
Campbell Co.: 423-562-8055
Claiborne Co.: 423-626-3121
Cocke Co.: 423-623-3064
Cumberland Co.: 931-484-6176
Fentress Co.: 931-879-8142
Grainger Co.: 865-828-3177
Greene Co.: 423-638-8663
Hamblen Co.: 423-585-2701
Harlan Co., KY: 606-573-1121
Jefferson Co.: 865-475-3482
Knox Co.: 865-215-1193
Loudon Co.: 865-458-9081
McCreary Co.,KY: 606-376-9117
McMinn Co.: 423-745-3222
Monroe Co.: 423-442-4357
Morgan Co.: 423-346-0966
Roane Co.: 865-354-8045
Scott Co.: 423-663-2245
Sevier Co.: 865-428-5542 Ext. 113
Union Co.: 865-992-9062
Whitley Co., KY: 606-549-6017