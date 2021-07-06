Adopt a Golden Knoxville holding 'Goldens in the Park' fundraiser at Lakeshore Park this Thursday

All proceeds will go to Adopt a Golden to help rescued golden retrievers. The event will feature a live band, food trucks, games and more for you and your dog.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week, you can enjoy music and food for a great golden cause at Lakeshore Park!

The nonprofit golden retriever rescue group -- Adopt a Golden Knoxville -- is holding its first-ever "Goldens in the Park" fundraiser this Thursday. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lakeshore Park Marble Pavilion.

It will feature a live band, food trucks, beer, kids activities, games and a special kissing booth featuring two rescues: Daisy and Rosie!

Organizers say all proceeds will go to Adopt a Golden.

Admission is $10, but kids and dogs get in for free! You can purchase tickets at this link.

"This event is really crucial for us. Like so many nonprofits, not being able to host fundraisers for over a year, it hurts, and we simply cannot continue to rescue these dogs if we don't have the funds to care for them," communications director Sommerville Harris said.