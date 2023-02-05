One dead, three injured after crash involving two vehicles on Alcoa Highway

Alcoa Police Department responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway near Wheeler Road.

ALCOA, Tenn. — One is dead and three are injured after a crash involving two vehicles on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the City of Alcoa government.

According to Alcoa Police Department, officers and the Alcoa Fire Department arrived on Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash with fatality.

APD said the northbound and southbound lanes of Alcoa Highway will be shut down for several hours.

APD said northbound traffic is being diverted either through Singleton Station Road or South Singleton Station Road and southbound traffic is being diverted through Topside Road.