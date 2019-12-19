KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of volunteers will help assemble a week's worth of groceries for families in East Tennessee through the Empty Stocking Fund.

This Knoxville nonprofit project raises funds for local families' Christmas celebrations — providing holiday staples and gifts for young children.

Recipients receive a 12-pound turkey, a 7-pound ham, cranberry sauce and stuffing mix. They get a total of 45 food items for meals during the holiday season. Kids ages 16 and younger also get a new toy and book.

It takes hundreds of volunteers to prepare the food baskets and toys for distribution. Many volunteers will arrive at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park Thursday morning, starting at 9 a.m., to prepare packages for families.

The food baskets and toys will be distributed on December 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Recipients began the application process in November.

