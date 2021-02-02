Bell Co. Sheriff's Department searching for missing 49-year-old man

Officials said that a golden alert was issued for Michael Shackleford of Middlesboro, Kentucky.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department and the Bell County Emergency Management department said they were looking for Michael Shackleford, 49 years old.

They said that he is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen walking near his home on 35th Street in Middlesboro on October 15, at around 2:45 p.m. They said he was wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants.

They also said that Shackleford has a mental disorder and could be confused.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to Bell County dispatch at (606) 337-6174.