Bell County coal miner killed after tree falls on pickup truck

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A coal miner was killed at the Colmar Mine in Bell County on Tuesday.

Cecil T. Collett, 32, of Virginia worked as a surface miner and blaster. Collet was returning to the work area in a pickup truck about 3:30 p.m. when a tree approximately 24 inches in diameter fell from a high wall above the roadway and struck the truck as it passed.

Collet was taken to the Middlesboro ARH hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Joshua Pendleton, 45, of Virginia was a passenger in the pickup truck. He was taken to Middlesboro ARH hospital where it was discovered he had a broken hip and pelvis.

“This miner’s unfortunate death is another reminder of the special dangers that these miners face daily,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Please join me in expressing my deep condolences to his family, friends and community.”

All mining operations were shut down after the accident and will continue to be suspended Wednesday while an investigation continues. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine Tuesday afternoon.