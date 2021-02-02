Bell County Sheriff Department asks for help in locating missing man

Christopher Garlic was last seen early Sunday morning.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Department has issued a missing person's report for Christopher Garlic, 30, of Calvin.

Garlic is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weights approximately 165 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white t-shirt, ankle socks and Birkenstock sandals at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the BCSD.

Garlic was driving a dark blue 2001 Chevrolet Cruz with a pink car seat in the backseat. He was headed to a location in Flat Lick but he never arrived, the BCSD said.

His wife did receive an email that an attempt was made to use their debit card at Messer's Market in Barbourville, according to the BCSD.

Garlic is not believed to be in danger, but his family states it is out of character for him to ignore phone calls. Garlic's vehicle was having mechanical issues at the time of his disappearance, the BCSD said.