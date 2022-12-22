'Remember Kingston' billboards bring attention to the Kingston Coal Ash Spill 14 years later

The Kingston Coal Ash Spill of 2008 is considered one of the largest environmental disasters in history, and workers are suing for damages after getting sick.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 14 years since a billion gallons of coal ash erupted from a Tennessee Valley Authority holding cell at the Kingston Fossil Plant, dumping toxic sludge into the Clinch and Emory Rivers.

The health of workers who cleaned up the spill later declined, and some died. The TVA worked with Jacobs Engineering to clean up the spill, and advocates said that the long-term effects of coal ash soon started to reveal themselves. More than 50 workers who helped clean up the spill have passed away, according to advocates.

Advocates put up billboards along four major highways in East Tennessee encouraging people to reflect on the disaster. One is on Kingston Pike, another on Clinton Highway, another on Exit 81 in Lenoir City and the last in Burchfield. It is one of the largest environmental disasters in history.

"I hope they will always remember these workers that came out and put their lives on the line, they didn't even know it," said Jessica Waller, who lost both her parents after the spill.

More than 200 workers in total cleaned up the spill, cleaning up coal ash that was full of harmful chemicals. Many of them are still suffering the effects of that spill more than a decade later.

"The billboard means, 'Notice me. Think about what happened back in 2008," said Better Johnson, whose husband was one of the workers. "I retired to take care of my husband because he has spells where he passes out. He has diabetes."

Waller said she believes that if the spill hadn't happened, both of her parents would still be alive.

"My dad, Ernest Hickman, was one of the first guys to go out and work at the Kingston Coal Ash Spill when it happened in 2008," she said. "I was angry. My dad, he loved working in the union. He loves working TVA."

Both of the women said that the billboards are a symbol of support for communities and families affected by the Kingston Coal Ash Spill.

"Somebody is recognizing the work. Somebody cares," they said.