Black History Month art contest kicks off with Boys and Girls Clubs in East TN

The eighth annual Black History Month Art Contest encourages kids to create art representing prominent Black figures in STEM.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An art contest for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley kicked off on Tuesday.

As part of the contest, kids were encouraged to create art representing prominent Black figures in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Organizers said they could create art representing historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Ocoee Region, also in East Tennessee, created works of art. Ten finalists from the Tennessee Valley clubs and the Ocoee Region clubs will be chosen based on their creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity and overall impression.

Those pieces of art will be digitally displayed inside some USCellular stores during Black History Month, from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. People 18 years old or older will be able to vote for their favorite work of art online.