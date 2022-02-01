Mayor Glenn Jacobs to honor Black History Month throughout February

Black History Month recongizes the achievements by Black Americans and aims to serve as a time to specifically recognize and salute their central role in history.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Through a series of interviews, features and documentaries in February, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will recognize Black History Month.

As a part of his bi-weekly small business series, Jacobs will focus on Black-owned businesses with video interviews airing on Wednesdays on the county and Mayor's social media platforms.

The first will feature Marcus Blair, the founder of Omega Digital Solutions. It will be released February 8.

Jacobs also will highlight Black community leaders, including pioneers of the civil rights movement in Knoxville. These mini documentaries will feature Robert Booker, a former City Councilman and Knoxville’s first Black State House Representative; Theotis Robinson Jr., the first Black University of Tennessee of Knoxville student; and Phyllis Nichols, who has served as CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League since the turn of the century.

These videos will be published on Jacobs' social media platforms during the second, third, and fourth weeks of February.

Knox County through a joint effort with the Knoxville Museum of Art and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, will also display work from Black artists along the hallway outside Jacobs office.