Blount County Schools is recruiting former students to teach

Out of 86 new teachers in the district, around 35% attended Blount County Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tennessee — Following Blount County's footsteps to keep young graduates in the area, Blount County Schools is working to recruit former students to teach in their district as part of the second year of their initiative — Teach BCS.

Blount County Schools is continuing to reach out to students who showed an interest in an education career while they were in high school and following them through their college journey.

"We have at least two points of contact throughout the year," said Dr. Courtney Whitehead, Human Resources Supervisor for Blount County Schools. "If they agree to major in one of our really difficult positions, which would be math, science and special education, and if they follow all the requirements — they're guaranteed a job in Blount County Schools."

One of the former students they've recruited is Drew Blair, a former William Blount High School graduate. He graduated from Maryville College and is now teaching Algebra 2 at his alma mater.

"To be on the other side of the classroom, and to get to lead it and see all the behind-the-scenes stuff and pour into kids rather than being poured into, it's going to be an awesome feeling," Blair said.

Blair's parents work at William Blount and he also student-taught at the school. On Friday, teachers in the district will begin training and new teachers will be paired with more experienced teachers in a mentorship program.

"When I recruit students in college to come to Blount County, I not only have to recruit them — I have to retain them," Whitehead said. "With our new generation, Gen Z, it's not just about the money or the health care. It's about a mentorship, and it's about relationships."