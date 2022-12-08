Boys and Girls Club surprised with brand-new, donated passenger van

The donated van is meant to provide safe and reliable transportation for kids arriving at the clubhouse and leaving it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley got a surprise Thursday — a brand-new van meant to help them safely transport children.

Bridgestone, a tire and rubber company, donated the new van. With it, the organization will be able to safely and reliably take kids to and from the clubhouse, and to after-school activities.

A representative from the Boys and Girls Club said that it would help families overcome a common issue — finding a way to get to and from the clubhouse.

"Just really excited to be able to take that transportation and say that if mom's working, or if dad's working, or if grandma's working — youth force has a way to transport us," the representative said.