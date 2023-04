The Knoxville Fire Department said the fire is "under control" and crews are working to put out hotspots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished flames at a small brushfire in South Knoxville on Monday. The fire was located at 301 Lippencott Street, near the University Park Apartment Complex.

The Tennessee Forestry Department is also on the scene and assisting with hotspots, according to KFD.

Monday evening, KFD said a woman was charged with reckless burning in connection to the fire.