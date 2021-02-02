Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing 5-year-old boy

Police said that Anthony Seybert, 5, was reported missing from Texas on July 5. He could be in Campbell or Anderson counties with his biological parents.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a missing 5-year-old boy who was reported missing from Texas on July 5.

They said that Anthony Seybert, 5, could be in Campbell or Anderson counties with his biological parents, Kaci Oberholtzer and David Seybert. His custodial grandparents in Texas originally reported him missing, according to authorities.

They said that he is around 3'5" tall and weighs around 58 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police said they could not give a description of the clothes he could be wearing, or the direction he could be traveling.

Anyone with information about where he could be should call CCSO at (423) 562-7446 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.