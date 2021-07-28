TBI: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in Harrogate

Officials said that Erica Gamerdinger was last seen in the Cumberland Gap National Park.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that Erica Gamerdinger has been found safe in Harrogate.

UPDATE: Erica Gamerdinger has been located in Harrogate, TN, and is safe. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/iDX9jM5UaG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021

Officials said Gamerdinger was possibly traveling with Keith Griffith, another teen reported missing in Claiborne County, but TBI said he was also found safe in the same area.

Previous

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on Wednesday for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in Claiborne County.

They said Erica Gamerdinger was last seen in the Cumberland Gap National Park and that the alert was issued on behalf of the National Park Service and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a navy blue floral shirt and denim shorts, according to authorities.

Gamerdinger is around 5'5" tall and weighs around 100 pounds, according to officials. Officials said they believe she is still in Claiborne County.

Officials said that she could be with Keith Griffith, another missing teen in Claiborne County.