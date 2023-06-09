Centro Hispano to host free event Saturday to celebrate 'Día del Niño,' translated to 'Children's Day'

"Día del Niño" translates to "Children's Day," and is meant to be a celebration of children and childhood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Centro Hispano is preparing to host its Día del Niño event, otherwise known as Children's Day.

The event will be on June 10 at Beardsley Farm, located at 1741 Reynolds St. The event is meant to remind families about the value of children and of their rights to health, education, family life, play and more. It's meant to be a celebration of children, giving them a chance to have fun during any of the several activities planned for Saturday.

Organizers said they will have face painting, bike giveaways, pinatas, food, music, community resources and more. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on June 10. Families will be able to enjoy the celebration for free.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact Bonnie at Centro Hispano at 865-910-7765, or by emailing b.ortiz@centrohispanotn.org.