Annual Channon & Chris Memorial Ride to be held on Saturday

It pays tribute to Channon Christian and Chris Newsom who were kidnapped and killed in 2007.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Channon and Chris Memorial Ride will take place on Saturday.

It pays tribute to Channon Christian and Chris Newsom who were kidnapped and killed in 2007.

In addition to the usual police escort and motorcycles, jeeps will join the ride.

If you own a Jeep, you can join the ride as well.

The route runs through Knox and Anderson counties. The ride will end at Bootlegger Harley Davidson on Lovell Road in Knoxville.

Channon's father, Gary Christian, said they hold this ride to ensure the couple is never forgotten.

You can register at the event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. T-shirts will be available at registration.

The ride begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Wild Boar Tavern on East Emory Road in Knoxville.

Gary said that you don't have to ride a motorcycle to come out and support the event.

The event will have live music at both locations and local vendors.