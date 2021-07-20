Charity softball tournament helps Gatlinburg officer who lost a daughter and father-in-law in a house fire

Money made from the tournament went to a Gatlinburg police officer who lost two family members in a devastating fire back in May.

KODAK, Tenn. — Law enforcement from around East Tennessee gathered Tuesday night to support one of their own.

Officers and deputies from at least four different agencies from across the area competed in a charity softball tournament at Smokies Stadium.

Officer Robert Frederick lost his 18-year-old daughter, Shauna, and his 74-year-old father-in-law, Edmond Davis, in a fire at their family home on King Branch Road off the Spur.

That fire also injured Fredrick and his wife, who tried to save their loved ones. Fredrick was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for severe burns.

The family's home was completely destroyed in the fire.

On Tuesday, his law enforcement family had an important message.

"You know we're a family and we care about serving people, and we care about helping people. And so now we're getting to help out one of our brothers that has went through a tragic event that truly is heartbreaking for all of us," Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said.

On Saturday, the community played its part to raise money for Officer Frederick and his family during a benefit concert.