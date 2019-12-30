KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend marks what might be the last gun show held at Chilhowee Park

RK Shows manager Torin Kehrli said the company does plan to respond.

"Yea we plan on taking action due to this, there's been legal precedent out in California. that's kind of what we plan on doing here," he said.

The resolution to ban gun shows at all city-owned properties passed back in September.

Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie is who originally introduced the ban. She represents the 6th district where Chilhowee Park has a history of hosting shows.

"It is a statement from city council saying that we hear the voices of the community who have been against having gun shows in East Knoxville for many, many years especially after being labeled a gun zone," she said.

However, the vote doesn't hold on its own it still needs the mayor to enact it before it becomes official. As a mayoral candidate, Indya Kincannon came out in support of the move.

"People in East Knoxville and they say the number one concern on their mind is gun violence," she said.

In a statement this week, she said as the current mayor, that won't change.

"I will continue the policy proposed and adopted earlier this year by City Council and Mayor Rogero to not allow new gun shows to be booked at city-owned facilities," Mayor Indya Kincannon said.

However, support for the ban doesn't come without opposition.

This week, the CEO of RK Shows came out with a press release addressing the issue. He called the ban a "shallow virtue signal with no logical basis."

He also responds to McKenzie, Kincannon and other officials in support of the ban, asking them to conduct further research regarding gun safety.

