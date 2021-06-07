City of Knoxville announces free summer concerts on World's Fair Park Lawn

Five dates are planned in July.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The city of Knoxville will offer five free concerts in July on the World's Fair Park Performance Lawn.

The city announced the gigs Monday. A variety of music will be presented.

Kyndra Brewer, director of the Office of Special Events, said in a release that following site improvements now is a great time show off World's Fair Park and offer live entertainment options for the public.

No food or drink vendors will be present. You can bring food yourself. Restrooms are open on the grounds.

There's plenty of free parking downtown including in public garages.

The planned concerts:

*July 6: Greg Tardy Quartet, 7-9 pm. Jazz quartet led by saxophonist/composer Gregory Tardy.

*July 7: Joe Lasher Jr., Kaitlyn Baker, Commodore Fox, 6:30-9 p.m. Music includes contemporary country and classic rock covers.

*July 8: Smooth Sailor, 7-9 p.m., yacht rock cover band.

*July 13: Eric Reed Trio, 7-9 p.m., piano jazz trio.

*July 15: Dirty Grass Soul, 7-9 p.m. Roots-rock.

If there's rain, performances will move to the nearby Tennessee Amphitheater. You can track weather-related changes on the city of Knoxville Special Events Facebook page.