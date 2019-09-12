Organizers are planning a candlelight memorial to honor the life of Jack Harrison.

Volunteer search crews found Harrison's body in Beaver Creek Saturday, Dec. 8, about a mile and a half from the Walmart where he went missing on Nov. 17.

A family member confirmed to 10News that the body was Harrison.

The 77-year-old had dementia and got separated from his family at the Walmart in Halls.

The candlelight memorial will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Layton Park at 7347 Norris Freeway.

Organizers said everyone is welcome to come honor Harrison.

They ask anyone who can to bring their own candle and an extra one for people who can't buy their own.

