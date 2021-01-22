Comptroller: 2 KUB employees got more than $10K for work they didn't do

The employees ended up reimbursing the utility, according to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two now former KUB workers got paid thousands of dollars for time they did not put in, a state investigation found.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, the two unnamed employees submitted claims for time worked that raised questions at the Knoxville Utilities Board. KUB then reported the "questionable" compensation to the office.

One employee was an engineering associate. Another was a student worker.

"Investigators were able to use time sheets, schedules, calendars, electronic badge records, and other documentation to review the employees’ actual time worked," according to the Comptroller's Office.

The now former engineering associate received at least $7,584, falsely claiming to have worked at least 365 hours between February 2016 and November 2018, according to the investigation. The associate resigned, and in July 2019 he repaid KUB, according to the Comptroller's Office.

The now former student worker was paid at least $2,741 while falsely reporting at least 196 hours of work he didn't do from November 2018 to May 2019. He was dismissed in May 2019 and reimbursed KUB.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office has been notified about the investigation.

New Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower noted that KUB supervisors should have reviewed the time sheets for accuracy.