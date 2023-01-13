CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville

Tiffany Lowe was last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to police.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD.

According to her mother, Tiffany was in a crash several years ago which left her with serious health problems that require medication, CPD said.