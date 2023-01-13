x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville

Tiffany Lowe was last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to police.
Credit: Caryville Police Department

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. 

Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. 

According to her mother, Tiffany was in a crash several years ago which left her with serious health problems that require medication, CPD said. 

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you can contact the Caryville Police at 423-562-9478 or 423-562-8055. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Alice Cooper coming to the Tennessee Theater

Before You Leave, Check This Out