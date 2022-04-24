Family joins search for missing 72-year-old

Danny Dewey, 72, has been missing for over a month.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been 30 days without answers for Danny Dewey's family.

On Saturday night, his sister Maureen Dewey and his nephew Ray Lew flew in from Los Angeles to help with the search.

They organized a group of Danny's friends and a volunteer search party to look for him in North Knox County.

"It's a horror movie," Maureen Dewey said. "Every minute of every day, of every hour, I think about him."

"We have basically no leads," said Lew.

Danny disappeared in March. The family said one of his friends last made contact with him on March 23. That neighbor said Danny didn't feel well that day.

Danny Dewey suffers from Meniere's Disease, a disease that affects people's balance. Other than that, Dewey's family said he is fully alert.

On March 25, security camera footage from a nearby church caught Dewey there in the early morning.

On March 26, the neighbor who saw Dewey on the 23 reported him missing to police. The family said his car, keys, wallet, cellphone and glasses were all still at his house.

Police found Dewey's sandals near the church on the 28.

Dewey's family described him as a kind, generous man who was quick with a joke.

"When you talked to him, he just wanted to know about you," said Lew. "You were the center of his universe."

"It didn't matter what was going on in his life, he wondered about yours," Lew said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the search for Dewey continues. The Sheriff's Office asked people to search buildings, barns, structures and vehicles on their property near the Brown Gap Road in Knox County.

Dewey's family offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who helps find Danny Dewey.