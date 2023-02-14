Deadline arrives for residents at The Village Inn in Crossville to move out

Tenants at a Crossville apartment building have until Wednesday to move out, as the city nears a deal to buy the building.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday will mark the last day residents at the Village Inn have to pack up and move out of the building.

Crossville leaders are nearing a deal to buy the building, but it must be empty before they formally take control of it. Some of the people in the building said they did not have anywhere else to go. They said the Village Inn was one of the most affordable places to live.

Brandy Story, a resident in the building, said she didn't know she had to leave until Feb. 3. She said she has lived at the Village Inn for around two years.

“I have no place to go. I can’t find a place I’ve been looking and there’s just nothing available for my situation," she said.

She said last July, state inspectors stopped by at the building to look at its living and safety conditions. She said the next thing she knew, she was woken up and told she had to leave by 8 p.m. However, she said the next day she learned she could stay in the building.

Following that incident, the city manager of Crossville was suspended for three weeks in August, due to the sudden closure of the Village Inn. The owner of the property also previously said that he was not notified of any code violation.

The landlord of the property, Steve Threet, said that they were later notified of the code issues and they fixed them. He said the complaint was closed in September.

Crossville police said they were knocking on the building's doors trying to connect residents with local churches and community organizations who may be able to help them find another place to live.