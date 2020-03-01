KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After the Gatlinburg wildfires, Sevier County's economy was on the threshold of being destroyed. Then tourists began visiting the Great Smoky Mountains in record numbers and started touring the rest of the county.

Now, to accommodate all those new tourists, a new attraction is available. The Smoky Mountain Double Decker Bus Tours is an attraction that takes visitors across Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in authentic, European double-decker buses. The driver even drives to the right instead of the left.

Tour guides are also available on the buses, who will speak about other attractions, restaurants and activities visitors can go to while in Sevier County.

The tour route goes through 14 stops, starting in Sevierville and making stops in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg:

Tanger Outlets

Apple Barn

WonderWorks

The Incredible Christmas Place

Lumberjack Square

Ober Gatlinburg

NOC

Gatlinburg Convention Center

Rowdy Bear Gatlinburg

TopJump

Old Mill District

Crave Golf Club

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Rowdy Bear Mountain Adventure Park in Pigeon Forge

The buses will depart a temporary office at Red Roof Mall at 10 a.m. The first bus will head to Tanger Outlet first and then start running its route. Meanwhile, the second bus will head to Ober Gatlinburg and process on its route.

A 24-hour pass is available. It costs $25 for adults, $20 for teens, and $15 for children between 5 and 11-years-old. Or, visitors can purchase a ticket for a single, one-way ride for $5. Other ticket combinations are also available.