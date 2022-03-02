Officials: Driver charged with DUI after multivehicle crash in Sevierville; several injuries reported

Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A driver has been charged with DUI after a multivehicle crash reported in Sevierville Tuesday afternoon, city officials said.

The Sevierville Police Department responded to the crash reported on the 700 block on the Parkway around 2:05 p.m.

According to an initial investigation, a semi-tractor trailer was traveling north on the Parkway when it was struck by a Kia Spectra that had entered the Parkway from Chilhowee Drive on the southbound side.

The Spectra, driven by 58-year old Stephen McCarter of Sevierville, crossed the southbound travel lanes and struck the semi-tractor trailer, driven by 51-year old Johnny Whitehead of Knoxville, city officials said.

City officials said the collision caused the semi-tractor trailer to cross the median into the southbound lanes where it collided with a Toyota Sienna, before colliding with a Jeep Liberty. The semi-tractor trailer continued forward into the parking lot of the Baymont Inn whereupon it struck three parked, unoccupied vehicles. The Jeep Liberty ultimately came to rest in the Baymont Inn parking lot.

The Sienna that had collided with the semi-tractor trailer in the southbound lanes subsequently collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes and then veered across the northbound lanes, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, 69-year old Linda Barse of Kodak and a passenger, 41-year old Jennifer Barse of Kodak, were transported by the Sevier County Ambulance Service to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, a press release states. City officials said the driver appeared to have serious injuries and the passenger appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release, a passenger in the Spectra, 71-year old James McCarter of Sevierville, was transported by the Sevier County Ambulance Service to LeConte Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that Stephen McCarter has been charged with DUI, vehicular assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, driving while revoked, no insurance, and failure to yield right of way. Additional charges are pending.

The Sevierville Fire Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office also responded.