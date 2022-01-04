Election 2022: Records show mayor, commission, sheriff's candidates among big spenders this year

Financial disclosure records were due this week. The primary is May 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The bigger the office, the more a Knox County candidate is willing to spend.

That rule generally bears out in campaign financial disclosure forms released this week in Knox County.

A few more visible races carry six-figure war-chests this spring. Most everyone else is saving and spending $10,000 or $20,000 or maybe $30,000 to stay in the game.

And some are spending nothing at all. Here's a link to the complete county database.

A few of the notable races with bigger spending:

Knox County sheriff: Sheriff Tom Spangler is trying to keep his seat in a contest against Jimmy "J.J." Jones, the former sheriff, in the GOP primary. No Democrat is running.

Spangler, according to his report, has spent $83,975 so far this year. He has $50,634 on hand and has taken in $31,856 this year.

Jones, according to his report, has spent $32,554 so far this year. He has $100,991 on hand and a $10,000 outstanding loan. He's spent $32,534 and has taken in $15,950, the report states.

Whoever wins the May primary is assured of being Knox County sheriff. The office is term-limited.

Knox County mayor: Mayor Glenn Jacobs has no competition in the GOP primary. Three Democrats picked up petitions to run in the May 3 primary.

Jacobs has spent $57,561 this year on his race. He's got $94,658 on hand and he raised $29,119 through March 31.

Debbie Helsley is one of three Democrats who got petitions to run for county mayor. Only one will emerge in May to face Jacobs in the August county general race.

Helsley's got $6,028 on hand; she's spent $8,432 this year. Helsley has taken in $14,461.

Democrat Tyler Givens in the first quarter of this year spent $4,300; he raised $1,030, records show. He has $2,008 on hand.

Bob Fischer took out a petition to run as a Democrat in May. He's neither spent nor raised any money, his April statement shows.

Knox County Commission, At-large Seat 10: Incumbent Larsen Jay and GOP opponent Steve Weiner are on the May 3 ballot.

Jay appears to have the most money on hand of any county candidate -- $164,142. He raised $3,550 this quarter and spent $29,926. In his last report, for the end of 2021, he said he had $190,518 on hand.

Weiner reports having $9,132 on hand as the election approaches. He spent $4,613 and raised $13,746, records show.

Democrat Dylan Earley raised $4,871 this quarter; he spent $1,1013. He's got $3,858. He'll face the winner in August of the GOP primary.

Knox County Commission, At-large Seat 11: Newcomers Devin Driscoll and Kim Frazier as seeking the seat in the May 3 primary.

Driscoll had $114,598 on hand as of the end of March, his report states. He spent $23,548 this period and raised $45,330.

Frazier had $41,497 as the final weeks of the race approached. She took in $6,730 and spent $19,496. Total loans outstanding amount to $25,000, records state.

Democrat Vivian Underwood Shipe took in $1,914 this period; she has $1,538 on hand. She spent nothing this quarter, records state.