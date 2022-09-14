First female police officer hired in Erwin, Tennessee

Tammy Ray was officially sworn in Tuesday as the first female police officer in the more than 130-year history of the Erwin Police Department.

ERWIN, Tenn. — For Tammy Ray, when she signed her papers to become a police officer for the Town of Erwin, it was her signature that marked history.

"I'm excited, I'm tickled, I'm glad they are giving me the chance to be able to show them what I can do," said Ray.

"I heard good things about Erwin, and it's hard to get in because nobody leaves, and just happened to glance on the internet and [saw] they had a job opening," she said.

It was a job opening that Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said Ray was a great fit for.

"She's very community-oriented, very personable, can handle what she needs to hand," said Tilson. "We're very excited to have her."

As for Officer Ray, she's excited to meet the members of her new community, and inspire girls like her. That they can be in her shoes one day.