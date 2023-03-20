'Someone has to know something' | Family still searching for answers a year after Byron Edwards reported missing

Byron Edwards was last reported walking in the area of Riverside Dr. According to reports, he was walking from his girlfriend's home to his grandmother's home.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been almost 365 days since Byron Edwards was reported missing in Knoxville. His family has found zero answers.

"Every day, we are praying and asking God to give us some closure. That is a question every day — what happened to Byron?" said Marilyn Hamilton, his grandmother. "We put up all the flyers, all the posters .. We're still waiting on his phone records. We've been waiting on them for a year, almost a year now."

He was last reported walking in the area of Riverside Drive in Knoxville. According to reports, he was walking from his girlfriend's home to his grandmother's home. His phone location last pinged in that area.

His grandmother said she is afraid people Byron had known around a decade ago could be somehow responsible for his disappearance. But in the time since then, she said he had changed and started supporting his family.

"He was quite the family man. He renounced gang activity. He was in church and was trying to better his life, and make a life for his child that was about to be born," she said. "When Blessing was first born, all I could see was Byron."

Blessing, his daughter, was born with a heart condition a month after Edwards was reported missing. Her mother, KaNesha Bond has dealt with this all on her own.

"Now, she's saying, 'Da-da.' And she's waving, 'Bye-bye.' She's trying to talk," said Hamilton. "It's just, it's hard. It's been a year, and we still don't have any clues."