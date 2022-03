A total of 20 firefighters were on the scene, according to the New Market Fire Department

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — A 94-year-old barn burnt down early Sunday morning.

New Market Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:32 a.m. The barn was built in 1928, according to officials.

Firefighters were assisted by Jefferson County Fire Department, Lakeway Central VFD and West Hamblen Fire.

Crews were on the scene for two hours with three engines, four tankers and a brush truck, NMFD said.