KFD: Firefighter sent to hospital for evaluation after vacant house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Fire Department firefighter was transported to the hospital for an evaluation after responding to a vacant house fire, according to a press release from KFD.

KFD said it first received reports of a house fire on Division Street at around 2:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire coming from the roof. They attempted to make an interior attack but were forced back due to the size of the fire, according to KFD.

No one was in the structure. However, the structure was unsecured and it appeared people had been in the house previously, KFD said.

The house is a total loss, according to KFD.