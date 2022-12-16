KFD: Four displaced after overnight apartment fire in Knoxville

A 911 call for a fire at the Woodview Terrace Apartments came in around 3:16 a.m., the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said the 911 call came in around 3:16 a.m. The caller said they had returned home and found their apartment on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a significant fire in one apartment. The fire was extinguished by 3:30 a.m., according to KFD.

KFD said several residents of the complex attempted to extinguish the fire before KFD's arrival, but could not stop its progression. The 911 caller pulled the fire alarm outside of the apartment to alert other residents.

No injuries have been reported and the apartment was unoccupied during the fire, according to KFD.

The apartment suffered heavy fire damage. The apartment directly below suffered moderate water damage and other apartments in the vicinity have mild smoke damage. The fire did not extend past the area of the initial apartment, KFD said.

The American Red Cross is assisting four people who were displaced by the fire, according to KFD.