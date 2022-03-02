KFD responds to fire at building on Depot Avenue; 1 woman sent to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday at a building on Depot Avenue.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at commercial structure at 423 West Depot near the AT&T Building. KFD said the structure doesn't appear to be occupied.
Fire crews said they found evidence of people illegally living in or staying temporarily in the building.
One woman was sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. KFD said her condition is unknown.
The Knoxville Utilities Board Geographic Information System (KGIS) shows the building is currently owned by Central Hotel, LLC. According to Property Assessor's office, paperwork shows the building was purchased from Depot Properties, Inc. in January 2020 for $2,275,000.