Girl power! | Sevier County Girl Scout troop creates butterfly mural in Gatlinburg

Troop 20648 created a butterfly mural at the Gatlinburg Community Center. They are looking forward to celebrating 110 years of Girl Scouts at "Reach for the Peaks."

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Girl Scouts do more than just sell cookies. For a troop in Sevier County, the goal is to create impactful change, all while empowering each other.

Troop 20648 created a butterfly mural and garden at the Gatlinburg Community Center over the course of around 6 months. As spring sneaks in, one look at the ground shows evidence of growth. One glance at a Girl Scout's vest gives you a peek into that process too.

The latest addition to Jamie Cogdill, Ella Evans, Kylie Patterson and Kylie Weaver's vests is a small silver pin. It's the Silver Award. The four girls got it for the change they created in their community.

"It took us about a few months to make," Kylie Weaver said. "Probably around six [months] or so, but it took steps, so we planted, we mulched, and we traced and painted the wall."

The troop turned a once-gray wall at the Gatlinburg Community Center into a work of art with a butterfly and bee garden below.

"With the community, I feel like it's already beautiful already," Kylie Weaver said. "I feel like with this, it just takes it one step further."

Blending beauty with a lesson, a quote is painted on the wall that reminder serves as a reminder of the impact people can have on their communities — Don't be afraid, change is such a beautiful thing.

"It is great because the community center is for kids my age who are going to experience change quite a bit," Kylie Patterson said.

Their troop leader, Delea Patterson, knows the power goes beyond the patches.

"I've always believed that girls need to give back," she said. "It helps create strong leaders, and as women, they don't always get the chance to learn that they need to be strong leaders."

Although the girls are in middle school, they have already set their stride in Sevier county.

"I want the best for them," Delea Patterson said. "I want them to have every opportunity that they possibly could have, and if I can help steer them in that way, I'll steer them as much as possible."

The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is celebrating 110 years of service on March 12. They will host a fundraiser and celebration at the Knoxville Museum of Art at 2 p.m.

Along with that, starting March 5, the girls are hiking to "Reach for the Peaks." It's an effort to raise money and help pour into the next generation of women leaders.

"Girls need it," Delea Patterson said. "Some girls don't get it at home. They're not taught to empower themselves, and so it gives us a chance to teach them how to be strong women."

Growing into strong women comes with hard work and the freedom to bloom.

"I feel like there's always the little imprints of butterflies just about everywhere around here," Kylie Patterson said.

Through years of change, this group is taking advice from the butterfly.