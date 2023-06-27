Volunteers needed for Big Clinch River Cleanup event

On July 8, volunteers will help pick up litter and trash in and around the Clinch River. Trout Unlimited is asking for people to sign up and help any way they can.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Every year, volunteers uncover thousands of pounds of trash and litter during the Big Clinch River Cleanup. On July 8, they plan to do that again.

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited needs help and plenty of hands to make this year's event a success. Anyone who enjoys spending time on the water, fishing or swimming is encouraged to come help clean it up.

Volunteers will either be wading through the water looking for trash, walking along the water line and riverside gathering litter or be inside a boat, canoe or kayak searching for debris.

All equipment will be provided, such as trash grabbers, trash bags and vests. They said anyone who owns a boat, canoe or kayak who wants to use it during the cleanup can bring it along with them.

The cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 8, and there's plenty of time to sign up and volunteer. The event will happen rain or shine.

The event will start with a free breakfast at the Museum of Appalachia in Anderson County. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast starting at 8 a.m. The cleanup should wrap up around 2 p.m.

All the trash will be collected at the Peach Orchard boat launch.

Trout Unlimited is a group of people focused on preserving and protecting the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed, through conservation projects and educational events, according to the group's website.

According to board member Stan Atkins, this event started about 25 years ago, with only members participating. About 10 years ago, they invited the public to join in and help.

"In the past 25 years, the chapter has pulled more than 6,000 tires from the river, more than 10 tons of trash and one boat that had been abandoned on the bottom of the river," Atkins said.