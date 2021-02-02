Clinton fly fishing tournament raises money to help cure cystic fibrosis

The third annual "Catch the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis" brought people out to catch fish as well as hope for a cure to a life-threatening disorder.

CLINTON, Tenn. — In Clinton, people went into Clinch River in search of more than just fish on Saturday. They were also hoping to catch a cure for a life-threatening disorder — cystic fibrosis.

It was for the third annual "Catch the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis," a fly-fishing tournament. Beginners and experts showed up to reel in trout while also raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Fishing was done from drift boats, keeping everyone dry.

Guides were also available to show people the ropes of fly fishing and to lead people through the river. The all-day competition kicked off around 7 a.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Officials announced the first catch of the day around two hours after the event started.

The founder of the tournament, Rod Jack, said that it was guided by professionals, and enthusiasts of all skill levels could attend to enjoy East Tennessee waters. His 13-year-old son was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.