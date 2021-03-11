Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative plans power outage in Tellico Plains area early Friday morning

Power may be out for several homes in the Tellico Plains area from 1 a.m. through 5 a.m. Friday morning.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Residents in the Tellico Plains area may spend some time without power early Friday morning after the Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative announced they were planning to cut power for critical maintenance.

The power will be out from 1 a.m. through 5 a.m. Friday for homes in the city limits of Tellico Plains, according to officials. Areas between Tellico Plains and Madisonville will continue to have power since they can be serviced from other electrical circuit feeds.

Some other communities that can be affected by the power outage include:

Mecca Pike/Reliance

Beatys Chapel

Coker Creek

Rafter/Turkey Creek

The power company will perform switching to keep as many people's power up as possible. They also said they will be upgrading a substation during the power outage.