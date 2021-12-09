If you live in Fort Sanders, you will likely need to move your car for street cleaning Dec. 15 and 18

In order to do the deep cleaning, vehicles parked along the streets will have to be moved. If they are not moved -- the city said it will enforce towing as needed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you normally park your car along the street in the Fort Sanders neighborhood, you will likely need to move it temporarily one day next week. Knoxville city crews are planning to do a deep street-cleaning in the Fort Sanders neighborhood next week after University of Tennessee students head home for winter break, and will be telling people to move their parked cars on certain days for cleaning crews.

The Fort Sanders Winter Roundup will happen on two days: Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In order to do the deep cleaning, vehicles parked along the streets will have to be moved. If they are not moved -- the city said it will enforce towing as needed.

Parking will not be allowed on the affected streets when cleaning crews are working, but traffic is expected to continue to flow with the exception of some temporary short-term closures that might be needed for safety.

“We appreciate the help and understanding of Fort Sanders residents in making this successful,” City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott said. “It’s definitely a benefit to the neighborhood residents."

The city said on December 15, people should anticipate cleaning on 11 of the streets in Fort Sanders that run north to south between Grand Avenue and Cumberland Avenue. This will include 12th, 13th, 14th, James Agee, 16th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd Street.

The streets can be seen in red in the maps below.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 18, workers will clean up seven of the streets that run east to west between Eleventh Street on the east edge of Fort Sanders and the railroad tracks on the western end. That includes Grand, Forest, Highland, Bridge, Laurel, Clinch and White avenues. You can find those streets below:

The city said temporary no-parking signs will be posted roughly 24 to 48 hours in advance of the street cleaning work. It will also put flyers on windshields and throughout the neighborhood to give people a heads up.