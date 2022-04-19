x
KFD pulls man out from embankment in Fort Dickerson quarry with only minor injuries

The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to the quarry at around 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Knoxville Fire Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they pulled a man out from an embankment at Fort Dickerson quarry on Tuesday.

They said they responded to the quarry at around 12:43 p.m. with the Knoxville Fire Department Technical Rescue Team. The 28-year-old man had fallen down the embankment and needed to be pulled out, according to officials.

They said the man was successfully pulled out from the embankment with only minor injuries.

The fire department has 19 stations across the city with 42 fire suppression and rescue units. It has 327 full-time professional firefighters that work to protect people across the city.

