KFD pulls man out from embankment in Fort Dickerson quarry with only minor injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they pulled a man out from an embankment at Fort Dickerson quarry on Tuesday.

They said they responded to the quarry at around 12:43 p.m. with the Knoxville Fire Department Technical Rescue Team. The 28-year-old man had fallen down the embankment and needed to be pulled out, according to officials.

They said the man was successfully pulled out from the embankment with only minor injuries.

