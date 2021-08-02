Gov. Lee to give TN State of the State address

Lee is expected to address what the state is doing to boost jobs and the bills passed during the legislature's special session on education last month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee is set to give his third State of the State Address Monday evening in Nashville.

In a statement, Gov. Lee said he will "cast a vision for a healthy and prosperous 20-21."

Additionally, he will address budget and legislative priorities in rural Tennessee, the economic recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrating 225 years of statehood.