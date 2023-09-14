Gov. Bill Lee kicks off conservation tour in Knoxville

Lee says that investments in natural resources are just as important as investments in infrastructure, and in driving tourists to the state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee paid a visit to Knox County on Thursday to kick off a statewide conservation tour.



He started the day at the Knoxville Hilton with a "Breakfast with the Governor," hosted by the Knoxville Chamber. Lee then headed to Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak to present Park Rangers there with the State Park of the Year award.

"This park's a perfect example of it. They've invested in it, they have recognized the restoration of natural grasslands will bring back the quail and you get to hear them now like we did when I was a kid," Lee said.

Lee is making a total of five stops across Tennessee to showcase how natural resources and tourism go hand in hand.

During his trip to the park, the governor reminisced back to his younger days sharing stories about his experiences with nature growing up in the Middle Tennessee countryside.

He shared stories of hearing quails in his youth and helped Seven Islands State Birding Park volunteers with banding hummingbirds for scientific research.

"What's happening here at this park is that sound is coming back. What we can do is be reminded that we will lose valuable natural resources, habitat, wildlife — that we will lose them if we don't invest in them," Lee said.

Lee believes that Tennessee will benefit from more visitors if it invests in the state's natural resources and in the infrastructure required to handle more tourists.

A statement from Governor Lee's team is available below.

"Significant financial investment to improve and expand three additional state natural areas, build two new park lodges, complete four more outdoor trails and create four new state parks."



