Greeneville Middle School student dies following medical emergency at football practice

"The Greeneville City Schools’ community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved Greeneville Middle School students today. Kaden Gunter, 7th grade student, was loved by his classmates, his teachers, his principals, and the entire GMS staff. Kaden was a member of the GMS Greene Devil Football Team. Numerous supports have been put into place for GMS students, faculty, and staff as they grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kaden’s family, friends, classmates, and the entire GMS staff. We also want to thank the community for their outpouring of support during this extremely difficult time."