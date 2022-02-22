Jefferson County school board picks new superintendent

The JCS Board of Education voted to enter negotiations with Dr. Tommy Arnold.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Jefferson County Schools could soon have a new director of schools.

Arnold is a native Jefferson County citizen. He graduated from Jefferson County High School and Carson-Newman University.

Arnold has served as a teacher, administrator, federal program supervisor, supervisor of maintenance and assistant superintendent.

The JCS Board of Education hopes to wrap up negotiations with Arnold in the next couple of weeks. The finalization of Arnold's contract requires board approval.